Golf tournament to benefit Warrior football team

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Football Booster Club is hosting the 21st Annual Fallbrook Warrior Golf Tournament on Friday, August 4, at Pala Mesa Golf Resort starting at noon. The tournament promises to be a fun community event with a shot gun start, four man scramble followed by dinner and auction. Community members can support this event through signing up for golf, tournament or tee sponsorship, or donations of goods and services for the auction. All proceeds will go towards the purchase of team uniforms, equipment and training expenses for Fallbrook Warrior football players.

The Football Boosters are looking forward to making the 21st Annual Fallbrook Warrior Golf Tournament a successful kick off for this new era of Warrior Football.