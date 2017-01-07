Gordon to speak at Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society (FGMS) will begin its 2017 lineup of guest speakers with Fallbrook’s own Kim Gordon on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Many will probably recognize Gordon from his years at Myrtle Creek Nursery and others may know him as an engaging tour guide at the Eagle and High Peak gold mines in Julian.

Gordon, an admitted “history buff”, resides in Julian’s Designated Historical District and brings local gold mining history alive at the preserved mines.

Although Julian is known today for its apples, gold is what put the town on the map as the site of San Diego County’s only gold rush.

Everyone is invited to come hear this lively presentation about the Julian mining district, which in its hey-day counted over 100 mines in only two square miles. Gordon will share how hard rock mountain mining began soon after flecks of placer gold were found in a creek in 1869.

Gordon will also discuss the migration of Southern freed slaves and ex-Confederate soldiers, all looking for new lives in the hard times after the Civil War. What they created was a town that never forgot its beginnings, as is evident by Gordon’s desire to share these great stories. Information on touring the mines will also be available.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the FGMS building, 123 W. Alvarado Street. Plenty of parking is available in the lot across the street. Light refreshments will be served.