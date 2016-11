FALLBROOK – Fallbrook High School (FHS) students are excited to participate in the Fallbrook Food Pantry’s 5K Walk/Run to Feed the Hungry. Different student clubs and student groups are coming together to help raise funds and collect food for the walk/run which will take place on Nov. 12 at 8:30 a.m.

All are invited to come join the FHS students in this fun run/walk and support the efforts of the Fallbrook Food Pantry to educate and provide nourishment to the community.