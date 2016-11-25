Historical society to hold Old Fashioned Christmas Open House Dec. 4

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Historical Society will hold its Old Fashioned Christmas Open House on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 1 to 4 p.m. The public is invited to come and visit the museum grounds, including the main museum, the historic 1894 William Pittenger House, the Gem and Mineral Room, The Ford Room and the Barn.

Along with touring the premises and learning about Fallbrook History, arts and crafts will be available to children, refreshments will be provided, and carolers will entertain. Parents are encouraged to bring their cameras as Santa will arrive at 3 p.m.

The Historical Society invites everyone to enjoy an afternoon of fun and history. For more information, call (760) 723-4125 or e-mail [email protected]