Homes for Our Troops to hold groundbreaking Dec. 17

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook American Legion Post 776 invites local residents to join Homes for Our Troops (HFOT) in kicking off the build project for Marine PFC Isaac Blunt’s forever home and to welcome him into the community on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Participants are required to RSVP at www.hfotusa.org/blunt /. Registration at the event will start at 9:30 a.m. with the groundbreaking happening at 10 a.m. at 1791 Avenida de Nog, Fallbrook.

A few months into his first deployment to Afghanistan in 2011, PFC Blunt, a rifleman with the 1st Battalion, 5th Marines, was on foot patrol in Sangin, Afghanistan, when he stepped on a pressure plate improvised explosive device (IED). The blast resulted in the loss of both his legs, his left eye, and several fingers on his left hand.

Blunt would like HFOT’s supporters to know their donations are going to a good cause and that this home will make a difference in his daily life. “The service you provide to make our lives easier is beyond words,” he said.