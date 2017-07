FALLBROOK – The national nonprofit organization Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) will hold a key ceremony to award a home to Marine Private First Class Isaac Blunt on Saturday, July 15. PFC Blunt was severely injured while serving in Afghanistan.

Shuttle buses will transport attendees to the home site from Christ the King Church, 1620 Stage Coach Lane, beginning at 9 a.m. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. The public is welcome to attend and tour the home after the ceremony.