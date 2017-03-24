Horse Spirit Ranch presents Liberty Clinic and Luncheon





BONSALL – Horse lovers will have a rare opportunity to spend a day with Sylvia Zerbini, former star of Cavalia and a ninth generation circus performer, at a one-day Liberty Clinic and Luncheon on Sunday, April 23, at Horse Spirit Ranch in Bonsall.

The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., will also feature a silent auction, vendor booths, raffles, and a tack sale. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Horse Spirit Ranch Emergency Horse Fund, and is sponsored by Ambassadors For Compassion, Inc., a 501(c)(3).

Known for her stunning liberty act with beautiful Arabian horses, Zerbini communicates by using specific body language and vocal cues to create a ballet where she dances with horses. Gifted in using body energy to build enduring trust, she teaches communication without halter or whip.

While the participant spots have been filled, there is still room for auditors at a cost of $50 including a luncheon and visiting time with Zerbini. During the catered lunch, Zerbini will share some of her unique experiences with everyone.

Horse Spirit Ranch is located at 3712 Valle Del Sol, Bonsall.

For further information and to register, contact Lynne Hayes at (760) 822-3579 or email [email protected] .