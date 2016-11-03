Houser to speak at Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society

FALLBROOK – “Subduction leads to orogeny!” That’s how geologist Chuck Houser sums up the creation of San Diego County’s intense and awesome geologic formations.

From the separation of Pangaea to the creation of formations, faults, terraces and “made land”, Houser will reveal a fascinating 150 million year old timeline at his talk, “The Geology of San Diego County”, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society building, 123 W. Alvarado Street.

Find out what you’re really looking at around San Diego County, be it the cliffs at Torrey Pines, the anticline of Point Loma, the pressure ridge of Mount Soledad, or the roof pendant of Julian!

Houser is a Registered Professional Geologist (PG), Certified Engineering Geologist (CEG) and a State of California Certified Hydrogeologist (CHg). He is a graduate of San Diego State University, with a Bachelor and Masters of Science in Geological Sciences.

Houser has worked in the earth science industry for more than 30 years and his experience includes environmental site assessments, groundwater monitoring, fault and landslide investigations, groundwater resource studies, geological mapping and geotechnical investigations. He is Past President of the San Diego Association of Geologist and is the Senior Project Geologist at SCS Engineers of San Diego.

In addition to the speaker, the program will include a raffle and a selection of newly-acquired minerals for sale at a 20 percent discount. Light refreshments will be served, and there is plenty of free parking available in the lot across from the FGMS building.