Immigration issues to be discussed at Democratic Club meeting





FALLBROOK – John Rodriguez, an immigration lawyer with the Rodriguez Law Firm, will be the guest speaker at the Fallbrook Democratic Club’s monthly meeting on Thursday, March 2, at Hilltop Center, 331 E. Elder St.

Rodriguez will discuss immigration, visas, naturalization, and deportation.

Today, more than ever, it is important to understand these issues and the law. The gathering will start with social time at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.