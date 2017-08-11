Jeremiah’s Ranch is seeking dress and tie donations

FALLBROOK – Jeremiah’s Ranch, a Fallbrook nonprofit that serves adults with developmental disabilities and their families, is seeking prom gown, tie and bow tie donations for their World of Color gala event, in September, at North Coast Church.

Many adults with developmental disabilities never get the opportunity to participate in proms or school dances. This event will be a gala dance for adults with developmental disabilities.

Donations of gowns and ties can be dropped off at Hidden Treasures Thrift Shop, 913 S. Main Ave. Fittings will be held Aug. 12 and Sept. 8. The gala event will be on Sept. 30 at North Coast Church.