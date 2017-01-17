Keeler to guest at Fallbrook Garden Club meeting Jan. 31

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Garden Club will start off the new year with a meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Fallbrook Community Center, located at 341 Heald Lane.

The meeting will begin with social time at 12:30 p.m., followed by a business meeting at 1 p.m. and then a program featuring Michelle Castellano Keeler, who will speak on “Flowers for Cutting”.

Ms. Keeler from Mellano & Company will discuss the past, present, and future of the cut flower business in terms of the issues facing cut flower growers and agriculture as a whole.

Mellano & Company has been a wholesale distributor of cut flowers since 1925 and they have 375 acres under cultivation in the San Luis Rey Valley, where they continue to incorporate new technologies that are light years away from its founding days. Mellano also farms the Flower Fields in Carlsbad.

Members will have an opportunity to sign up for various activities that the club will sponsor during 2017, including fun workshops, study groups, community projects and the Garden Tour and Plant Sale on April 29. Guests are welcome to attend the meeting. Please see fallbrookgardenclub.org for additional information relating to the Club and its activities.”