Learn about ergonomics for fiber artists

VISTA – The Palomar Handweavers and Spinners Guild is meeting on Monday, Sept. 12 at the Weavers Barn, Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum, 2040 N. Santa Fe Ave., Vista. The program will be “Creating Without Pain: Ergonomics For Fiber Artists” presented by Rebecca Mezoff.

Guests and visitors are welcome to come at 9:30 a.m. to socialize and bring a refreshment to share, if they would like to before the meeting begins at 10 a.m. Highlights include Show and Share, opportunity tickets for a drawing, Guild Mystery Yarn Challenge presentations, and committee reports.

A fiber artist and teacher, Mezoff uses her 17 years of training and experience as an occupational therapist to offer tips and advice on keeping one’s body healthy while pursuing fiber related activities.