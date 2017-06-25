Luau for Backpacks set for July 29

FALLBROOK – Hula skirts are swishing, ukuleles are plinking, and the members of St. John’s Episcopal Church are perfecting their Hawaiian recipes in preparation for the fourth annual Luau for Backpacks. This much anticipated community event will take place Saturday, July 29.

Father Leland Jones, rector of St. John’s, said, “The luau funds a project to provide filled backpacks for students who otherwise could not afford them, and the whole community usually pitches in to help.”

The day will feature Hawaiian music and dance and a delicious home-cooked dinner of authentic food from the islands. A silent auction and a raffle will offer gift baskets and prizes of all kinds, which organizations, churches, and individuals are invited to contribute.

Tickets are $15 beforehand and $20 the day of the luau; children under 12 are $7 and $10. Space is limited, so Fallbrookians are encouraged to get their tickets soon, from St. John’s, 434 N. Iowa St., (760) 728-2908 or chairman Mike McCormick, (562) 505-1779.