Military wives to model designer ball gowns

FALLBROOK – The next Fallbrook Women’s Connection brunch is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens.

Linda Mandrayer, founder of White Rainbow Project, will discuss how her organization is empowering widows and at-risk women in India by sharing love, hope, and job skills for those in need.

All are invited to join the ladies for an exciting fashion show, sponsored by White Rainbow Project, in which Camp Pendleton military wives will model designer ball gowns made from beautiful Indian silk saris especially for them to wear to this year’s Marine Corps Ball.

Pianist Jean Dixon will provide the music. Guest speaker and former human resources manager Diana Mangan will share how she discovered “The Greatest Gift of All.”

The cost per ticket is $22 which includes brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, located at the corner of Mission and Grand Tradition Way near the Econo Lodge.

Free childcare will be provided for younger children with reservations. To make a reservation, call Ginny at (760) 723-3633 or Sheila at (760) 731-7025 or email [email protected] . Sponsored by Stonecroft.