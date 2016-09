FALLBROOK – On Monday afternoons at 1 p.m., beginning Sept. 12, the updated series of Grief Share begins at SonRise Christian Fellowship, 463 S. Stage Coach Lane.

Grief Share at SonRise is a small and loving group open to everyone who is grieving the loss of a loved one. The afternoons are designed to create an intimate atmosphere and foster supportive relationships.

For more information, call the church office, (760) 728-5804.