Music festival will benefit Fallbrook Food Pantry

FALLBROOK – Music for the Revolution, a benefit for the Fallbrook Food Pantry, will be held Sunday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Pala Mesa Resort, 2001 Old Highway 395.

Organized by local pastor Jim Jones, the music festival will feature many local musicians who will provide fantastic entertainment. The list of performers includes such favorites as Adler, Blackburn & Quint; Nathan James and the Rythym Scratchers; The Casey Hensley Band, and many others.

General admission tickets for the event cost $25 and can be obtained on line at www.TheSacredRevolution.com/festival . All proceeds go to the Fallbrook Food Pantry.

In addition to music, the event includes a kids’ zone with bounce houses and other fun activities. Local vendors will also be in attendance. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets to sit on as there is no seating provided for general admission ticket holders.