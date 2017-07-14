NCFPD, fire council to offer free chipping July 22

FALLBROOK – North County Fire Protection District (NCFPD), in partnership with Fallbrook Fire Safe Council, will host a community chipping day Saturday, July 22 from 8 a.m. to noon. Residents may bring their yard and tree trimmings to Fire Station 3 at 4157 Olive Hill Road, where it will be chipped at no cost to them.

This event is restricted to residents only. No palm fronds, bamboo, or limbs over four inches in diameter will be chipped and the contractor reserves the right to refuse service at discretion.

Informational materials on wildfire preparedness will be available to the public, and firefighters will be there to answer questions and advise residents on preparing their homes and property against a wildland fire.

This is a great opportunity for North County Fire to assist residents to reduce the threat of wildfire by giving them a way to remove their yard waste and provide defensible space around their homes. Removing weeds, brush and other vegetation away from a home creates a buffer that helps keep the fire away from the home and reduces the risk from flying embers.

Being ready for the next fire is the best defense. Visit North County Fire to find out more about how to be prepared at northcountyfireprotectiondistrict.org or any fire station throughout Fallbrook, Bonsall and Rainbow.

For more information, contact Patty Koch, fire marshal, at (760) 723-2010 or (760) 644-1133.