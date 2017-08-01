NCFPD to host firehouse tour, ‘Coffee with the Chief’ at Station 5

BONSALL – The North County Fire Protection District (NCFPD) will host a firehouse tour and “Coffee with the Chief” on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. at Station 5, 5906 Olive Hill Road.

Chief Stephen Abbott will take residents on a tour of the firehouse facilities. Afterward, he will lead a discussion about the district’s goal to run operations more efficiently and provide better staffing coverage and overall service to the community.

NCFPD operates six fire stations, five of which are staffed by full-time career personnel. The district provides fire and emergency medical services for about 50,000 residents over 92 square miles in Bonsall, De Luz, Fallbrook and Rainbow.

The district handled about 5,800 calls for service in 2016 and has experienced a 19 percent call volume increase over the last couple of years compared to 2014, according to district data.

For more information about the tour and meeting, call Loren Stephen-Porter at (760) 723-2012 or [email protected] .​