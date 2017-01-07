Newcomers to learn about Fallbrook Library

FALLBROOK – Residents new to the area are invited to attend the Fallbrook Newcomers meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 9:30 a.m. The program will feature Rebecca Lynn from Fallbrook Library.

Historically a library was a repository for books and old documents, but today the Fallbrook Library is a center of learning and research – a significant community asset.

The Fallbrook Newcomers Club enjoyed many activities during December, including a holiday luncheon and a Winter Ball. The club meets the second Thursday of the month September through June at the Fallbrook Methodist Church, 1844 Winterhaven Road.