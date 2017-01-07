Newcomers to learn about Fallbrook Library

By on No Comment

Attending the Fallbrook Newcomers Club holiday luncheon at Fallbrook Methodist Church are, from left, Bob Coleman, Eddie Kidd, Greg Lundin, Ken Derry, Rick Hurles, Michael Moran, and Jack Daugherty.
Attending the Fallbrook Newcomers Club holiday luncheon at Fallbrook Methodist Church are, from left, Bob Coleman, Eddie Kidd, Greg Lundin, Ken Derry, Rick Hurles, Michael Moran, and Jack Daugherty.

FALLBROOK – Residents new to the area are invited to attend the Fallbrook Newcomers meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 9:30 a.m. The program will feature Rebecca Lynn from Fallbrook Library.

Historically a library was a repository for books and old documents, but today the Fallbrook Library is a center of learning and research – a significant community asset.

Seen at the Fallbrook Newcomers Club's Winter Ball are, from left, Carol Kidd, Bobbi Bixby, Carlene Friesen, Cindy Doolin, and Patty Lucas. The ball was held at The Golf Club of California at Sycamore Ranch.
Seen at the Fallbrook Newcomers Club’s Winter Ball are, from left, Carol Kidd, Bobbi Bixby, Carlene Friesen, Cindy Doolin, and Patty Lucas. The ball was held at The Golf Club of California at Sycamore Ranch.

The Fallbrook Newcomers Club enjoyed many activities during December, including a holiday luncheon and a Winter Ball. The club meets the second Thursday of the month September through June at the Fallbrook Methodist Church, 1844 Winterhaven Road.

For more information, check out fallbrooknewcomers.com or email [email protected].

Newcomers to learn about Fallbrook Library added by on
View all posts by Newsroom →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.