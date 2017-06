FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Regional Health District is sponsoring a Wellness Walk each month. The next walk is scheduled for Wednesday, June 21, at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the walk will follow. Elizabeth Quezada, general manager at Anytime Fitness, will lead the walk. All are welcome to join district staff who encourage participants to form their own walking groups. Exercise is medicine!