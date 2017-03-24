Nonprofit develops destination music festival in Fallbrook





FALLBROOK – Music for the Revolution, a new 501c3 in Fallbrook, will launch their second annual music festival at Pala Mesa Resort on Oct. 8. The festival is a full day of music, art, food, and local vendors.

Music for the Revolution Festival promotes environmental and social justice issues. Attendees of the festival are encouraged to connect and get involved with local charities represented at the event. Additionally, Music for the Revolution will continue to host events to draw attention to local concerns, just as it did March 4 with its Town Hall Meeting regarding nuclear waste burial at San Onofre State Beach.

Music for the Revolution had its grand opening March 1 in an event that was well attended by the business community. Fans of the first music festival held last year were also in attendance, coming from Fallbrook, Bonsall, Temecula, and Oceanside.

Jim Jones, the executive director, stated during his presentation, “We gather community around important causes through the power of music! Our world needs us to come together in celebration, harmony, and justice in this time of social and ecological uncertainty.”