Nonprofit groups to host musical festival Oct. 8

FALLBROOK – The nonprofit groups Public Watchdogs and Music for the Revolution have come together to sponsor a music festival dedicated to raising funds to prevent the burial of nuclear waste in the beach at San Onofre State Beach Park and support the Fallbrook Food Pantry.

The festival will be held Sunday, Oct. 8 from noon to 9 p.m. at the Pala Mesa Resort in Fallbrook. The community is invited to join them to raise awareness and funds for maintaining safe nuclear waste disposal at the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station.

The festival will feature Sister Speak, Dulaney and Company, Shane Hall, Daring Greatly, The Highwayman Show, The Casey Hensley Band, J7 Productions, Rebecca Jade and The Cold Fact, Cardinal Moon and Billy Galewood.