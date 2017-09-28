Nonprofit groups to host musical festival Oct. 8

By on 2 Comments

FALLBROOK – The nonprofit groups Public Watchdogs and Music for the Revolution have come together to sponsor a music festival dedicated to raising funds to prevent the burial of nuclear waste in the beach at San Onofre State Beach Park and support the Fallbrook Food Pantry.

The festival will be held Sunday, Oct. 8 from noon to 9 p.m. at the Pala Mesa Resort in Fallbrook. The community is invited to join them to raise awareness and funds for maintaining safe nuclear waste disposal at the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station.

The festival will feature Sister Speak, Dulaney and Company, Shane Hall, Daring Greatly, The Highwayman Show, The Casey Hensley Band, J7 Productions, Rebecca Jade and The Cold Fact, Cardinal Moon and Billy Galewood.

The Pala Mesa resort is located at 2001 Old Highway 395. Tickets are available at www.musicfortherevolution.org.

2 Responses to "Nonprofit groups to host musical festival Oct. 8"

  1. Charles Langley   September 30, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Three of these amazing performers at this 9-hour festival Include:

    The Casey Hensley Band https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jlt_uxAh27o
    Shane Hall https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7MEKhlOzTyo
    The Highwayman Show https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WQtsAEU57iI

  2. TS   September 30, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    antinuclear = antiscience
    antinuclear = pro-fossil-fuels
    intermittent renewables = fossil-addicted parasites

