Palomar Handweavers Guild meeting set for Nov. 14

VISTA – The Palomar Handweavers Guild will host its November meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. at the Weavers Barn at the Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum, 2040 North Santa Fe Ave.

The topic of this month’s meeting is “Sprang: Contemporary Applications of an Ancient Technique.” Sprang is a method of making fabric that has been used for 3,000 years to produce both functional and decorative textiles.

Fiber artist Deanna Deeds will present an overview of sprang, its structure, history, and traditional uses as well as examples of contemporary applications, including ways to incorporate sprang with loom weaving.