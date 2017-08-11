Plans underway for ‘Mad Hatter’s Rally in Wonderland’ fundraiser

PALA – Rally for Children members are painting the roses red in preparation for the “Mad Hatter’s Rally in Wonderland” fundraiser event at Pala Mesa Resort’s Cliff Terrace, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 21.

Guests are encouraged to wear their Wonderland best and join Alice, the Red Queen and the Mad Hatter for dining, libations, dancing and frivolities. Live music will be provided by Hot Pursuit. Activities will also include a costume contest and an opportunity drawing, featuring a $1,000 cash prize. Guest may also bid on curiouser and curiouser silent auction items.