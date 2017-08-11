Plans underway for ‘Mad Hatter’s Rally in Wonderland’ fundraiser

PALA – Rally for Children members are painting the roses red in preparation for the “Mad Hatter’s Rally in Wonderland” fundraiser event at Pala Mesa Resort’s Cliff Terrace, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 21.
Guests are encouraged to wear their Wonderland best and join Alice, the Red Queen and the Mad Hatter for dining, libations, dancing and frivolities. Live music will be provided by Hot Pursuit. Activities will also include a costume contest and an opportunity drawing, featuring a $1,000 cash prize. Guest may also bid on curiouser and curiouser silent auction items.
Reservations are $75 per person or $750 for tables of 10 and may be purchased online by visiting www.rallyforchildren.org. The proceeds will help fund Arts in the Park and donations to other community nonprofits serving children.