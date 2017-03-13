Portraits for Patients to hold inaugural fundraiser

FALLBROOK – Portraits for Patients, a nonprofit organization formed by high school student and Fallbrook native Anna Anderson, will hold its inaugural event, a benefit for Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego on Saturday, April 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Myrtle Creek Plantation House, 2940 Reche Rd.

Portraits for Patients combines Anderson’s two biggest passions: art and helping those in need. The organization will be using art to generate donations for medical nonprofits and those unable to afford treatments in times of crisis.

All are invited to attend this first fundraiser which will be an elegant brunch and silent auction of original artwork. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to Rady Children’s Hospital.

All of the art has been donated by local artists, and the opportunity for custom work from three artists will be included in the silent auction. Tickets are $25 and can be ordered by emailing [email protected] .