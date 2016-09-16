Prices celebrate 25th anniversary

METROPOLIS, Ill. – Chuck and Anita (Schwegman) Price were married on September 14, 1991, at the Grand Tradition in Fallbrook – gangster style. Pinstripe suits and flapper dressers were the attire for the wedding party. They lived in San Diego until 1993 and enjoyed their street rods and car shows as well as traveling.

The couple spent 20 years in Twin Lakes, Idaho on a 5-acre mini-ranch in the woods near the lake with lots of fishing and snow. In 2011, they moved to Metropolis, Ill., Anita’s hometown, and plan to stay there. They are enjoying retirement and day trips.

Chuck grew up in Fallbrook, and his mother, Frances Price, still lives here. Chuck has two children, Lisa McDonald in California and Jason Price in North Carolina. The Prices have four grandchildren. They celebrated their 25th anniversary with a trip to Branson, Mo., and will host a party with family at their home.