Quilts with beads to be topic at guild meeting

FALLBROOK – It’s all about beads this month for the Oct. 6 meeting of the Fallbrook Quilt Guild. The guest speaker will be Thom Atkins of Santa Cruz, an artist of many dimensions. Atkins is well known in the art world for his glass art, sculptures, landscapes design, not to mention bead work incorporated into quilt art.

After a traffic accident, his wrists and thumbs were damaged so molding and kneading clay was out of the question, so Atkins decided to combine a love of fabric and beads into extraordinary quilts. Besides, quilts are far more easier to pack around than sculpture, although he still gets an itch for clay now and then.

Atkins will present a trunk show, My Quilts From Start to Finish, at the meeting. The business portion begins at 6:30 p.m. and meets at the Fallbrook Community Center 341 Heald Lane.

Guests are invited with a $5 charge to cover program expenses. A workshop will follow on Oct. 8 at the Fallbrook Public Utility District Building, 990 E. Mission Rd. For further information, contact program chair Louise Cobb, (760) 728-6164.