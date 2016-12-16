Ramirez – Nava wed

FALLBROOK – Sergio Ramirez, son of Hilario and Eulalia Ramirez, married Liliana Nava, daughter of Jose and Maria Nava, on November 12, 2016 at Monteleone Meadows in Murrieta.

The couple became friends at Potter Jr. High and maintained a strong friendship for almost 10 years. After officially dating for three years, Ramirez proposed on October 31, 2015 in a romantic candle-lit setting in Old Town Temecula.

The groom is a 2010 graduate of Fallbrook High School and a 2011 graduate of Kaplan College in Vista. He now works as a medical assistant at Fallbrook Medical Center.

The bride is a 2010 graduate of Ivy High School in Fallbrook and is currently studying at Vanguard University to obtain her B.S. in psychology. She is presently the receptionist at The Village News corporate office in Fallbrook.

The newlyweds enjoyed a week on the island of Maui for their honeymoon.