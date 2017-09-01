Republican women to learn about health care reform

FALLBROOK – After a summer recess, the Fallbrook Republican Women Federated (FRWF) will resume meetings Sept. 8 and on the second Friday of each month.

In September, FRWF will host guest speaker Dr. James Veltmeyer, chief of the department of family medicine at Sharp Grossmont Hospital and the “Top Medical Doctor in San Diego,” for 2012, 2014 and 2016, according to his colleagues in the San Diego Medical Society.

While qualified to speak on a variety of topics, Veltmeyer is especially passionate about the current national debate over health care reform, the fate of “Obamacare” and the subsequent failure of the initial House effort to repeal and replace it. Veltmeyer and his family have directly experienced the failures of the Affordable Care Act, denial of insurance coverage and delays in critical medical treatment.

As an advocate of returning power and choice to patients in health care, he is the author of “The Medical Association Membership” plan, a form of direct primary care which holds the promise of reducing costs and slashing insurance premiums, while strengthening the traditional doctor-patient relationship and protecting the poor. The MAM will take medical decisions out of the hands of for-profit insurance companies and faceless government bureaucrats and put doctors and patients back in charge.

Currently FRWF meetings are held at 9 a.m. at Pala Mesa Resort, 2001 Old Hwy 395. To RSVP, email [email protected]. All are asked to arrive early to check in. Cost is $25 for brunch and program. Guests are welcome.