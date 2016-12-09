Santa is coming for breakfast

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Community Center will be holding its annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Families can enjoy a hot breakfast, arts and crafts, and entertainment.

The cost is $4 for children 11 and under, $5 age 12 and up. Professional photos taken with Santa will be available for $3 starting at 9 a.m. Children must be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult.

The event is sponsored by the County of San Diego Department of Parks and Recreation and the Friends of Fallbrook Community Center. The community center is located at 341 Heald Lane. For more information and reservations, call (760) 728-1671.