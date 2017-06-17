Scrumptious Dames Club is being started

FALLBROOK – A new club is being started in Fallbrook. The Scrumptious Dames Club (SDC) was conceived and created by three women in the spirit and teachings of “Mama Gena’s School of Womanly Arts” in New York, to promote and teach the “Pleasure Revolution” for women.

The SDC is dedicated to enrich and expand women’s lives with self-love, confidence, mojo and moxy, in a supportive, pro-active sisterhood. A safe and sacred place to explore the “Pleasure Revolution” in whatever way that means to them.

Membership includes access to monthly speakers/teachers who will present their specialties and expertise to inspire and invite members to “adventurize their lives.”

To learn more about The SDC, they are hosting their Grand Opening Soiree for women on Sunday, June 25 from 3 to 5 p.m. at a private home in Fallbrook. RSVP’s are required, then the address will be supplied. To RSVP, call Penelope at (760) 468-8738 or Anastasia at (781) 626-0697.