Sheriff’s Department warns of post-fire scammers

FALLBROOK – The San Diego Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone that scammers look for tragedies like the Lilac Fire as an opportunity to take advantage of people wanting to help victims, as well as victims in need of help. Please be careful to verify who you donate to, or accept help from.

Price gouging is illegal in a time of crisis. If you suspect a business of price-gauging or suspect a scam is being attempted, please call the San Diego Sheriff’s Department at (760) 728-1113.

The San Diego Foundation is accepting donations to assist in wildfire recovery. Donors can text “SDRECOVER” to 50155 or make a donation online at sdfoundation.org/disasterfund .

A list of additional organizations accepting fire recovery donations is available through San Diego Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (SDVOAD) at sdvoad.org .