Sheriff’s substation staff invites public to coffee on Sept. 28

FALLBROOK − The Fallbrook Sheriff’s substation will hold a Coffee with the Community Event on Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Fallbrook Public Library, 124 S. Mission Rd.

Community outreach is a top priority of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, and this event gives the public a chance to chat with the station’s command staff, deputies, and crime prevention specialist in a casual setting to exchange ideas and concerns over a cup of coffee. Members of the community should feel comfortable bringing problems related to safety and security to the sheriff’s staff.

For more information, contact Crime Prevention Specialist Jake Kruger at (760) 451-3124.