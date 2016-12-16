SMS choir to be on television

By on No Comment

The Sullivan Middle School Advanced Show Choir is seen at the to KUSI television studio where they participated in the filming of "Songs of the Holiday Season" on Nov. 29.
The Sullivan Middle School Advanced Show Choir is seen at the to KUSI television studio where they participated in the filming of “Songs of the Holiday Season” on Nov. 29.
The Sullivan Middle School Advanced Show Choir's performance shows on a monitor at the KUSI studio. The show will air on Christmas Eve at 8 p.m. and Christmas morning at 11 a.m.
The Sullivan Middle School Advanced Show Choir’s performance shows on a monitor at the KUSI studio. The show will air on Christmas Eve at 8 p.m. and Christmas morning at 11 a.m.

SMS choir to be on television added by on
View all posts by Newsroom →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.