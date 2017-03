FALLBROOK – The annual Potter Junior High spaghetti dinner and silent auction will be held Thursday, March 30 at 5:30 p.m. at the school, which is located at 1743 Reche Rd.

The dinner is only $5 per plate and kids age 5 and under eat free. Beverage and dessert are included as is one free raffle ticket with each paid dinner.

Tickets are now available for purchase at Potter Junior High. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.