The carnival is back in downtown Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Village Association is sponsoring the return of Christianson Amusements Fall Festival Carnival. The carnival will be open from Thursday, Oct. 26 to Sunday, Oct. 29.
The Village Association sponsored the carnival back in July and it was a huge success. It’s another effort by the Village Association to bring attractions and events downtown to help increase business and encourage the community to visit downtown.
All funds received by the Village Association are put back into the community to help revitalize Fallbrook.
For more information, call (760) 723-8384.
It seems a bit counterintuitive to have an event to draw people into downtown Fallbrook, that removes the only real parking lot in downtown Fallbrook. Did anyone even check on the large field area by the Fire Station and the Boys and Girls club, it used to be for football games and track meets – the carnival would probably fit, and it isn’t that far from downtown and the parking lot.
I am fairly certain that the lack of already meager street parking for the merchants doesn’t increase their business.