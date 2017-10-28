The carnival is back in downtown Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Village Association is sponsoring the return of Christianson Amusements Fall Festival Carnival. The carnival will be open from Thursday, Oct. 26 to Sunday, Oct. 29.

The Village Association sponsored the carnival back in July and it was a huge success. It’s another effort by the Village Association to bring attractions and events downtown to help increase business and encourage the community to visit downtown.

All funds received by the Village Association are put back into the community to help revitalize Fallbrook.

For more information, call (760) 723-8384.