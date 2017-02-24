‘The Tomato Guy’ to speak at Fallbrook Garden Club meeting

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Garden Club will meet Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane. Social time begins at 12:30 p.m. and the meeting follows at 1 p.m. This month’s guest speaker will be Dave Freed, “The Tomato Guy”.

Freed is considered the Orange County tomato expert. He has designed a unique self-watering system which can be easily built at home. This system has produced 50 pounds of tomatoes from just one plant!

In addition, Freed will explain how watering, temperature, mulching, pollination and fertilizing all play a role in producing a delicious, juicy tomato. Members and guests will learn new techniques relating to tomatoes to implement in their gardens as the growing season begins.

The public is invited to attend the meeting. Refreshments will be served and members will have the opportunity to sign up for various garden club activities and study groups. Also, committees are still forming for the Garden Club Tour, which will take place Saturday, April 29.