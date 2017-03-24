Wildfire safety workshop to be offered April 1

SAN DIEGO – The Fire Safe Council of San Diego County is taking fire safety training to local communities that are at high-risk for wildfires. The next workshop, called Fire Operations in the Wildland Urban Interface, will be held Saturday, April 1, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Fallbrook Public Utility District office, 990 E. Mission Rd.

Some of the most vulnerable areas are those in the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI), which is defined as residential areas that abut to open space.

Participants who attend the workshops learn the principles used by firefighters in suppressing wildland fires and protecting structures in the WUI. Free to local residents, the one-day, in-depth course also teaches fire behavior prediction and how to apply this knowledge to the community’s topography, fuels, weather, and the fire-safe condition of homes.

The course will be delivered by recognized experts in the field. Participants will also learn valuable survival tips they can utilize in the event of a fire.

Registration is required. Lunch and light breakfast are provided. To register, visit the “Events” page of The Fire Safe Council of the San Diego County website: http://firesafesdcounty.org/events /; or contact Britney Munoz at (619) 562-0096, [email protected] .

This workshop is hosted by the Fallbrook FSC, Mission Resource Conservation District and De Luz CERT. It is administered by the Resource Conservation District of Greater San Diego County in partnership with the Fire Safe Council of San Diego County. Funding is provided by a National Fire Plan grant from the Cooperative Fire program of the U.S. Forest Service through the California Fire Safe Council.