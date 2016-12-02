Women’s Connection to host Christmas brunch Dec. 16

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Women’s Connection will host their Christmas brunch at the Grand Tradition Estate & Gardens in the beautifully-remodeled Beverly Mansion, Friday, Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. until noon.

Sandra Kopitzke, singer, actress, and musical director of the Star Theatre, will present the Star Theatre Glee Club in “Yule Be Rockn”, an Elvis musical montage of holiday fun that’s rockin’ and rollin’.

Guest speaker Judee Staff will share the joys of Christmas past and highlight ways to survive Christmas present in “The Lights of Christmas…the Gift That Keeps On Giving.”

Pianist Jean Dixon will provide the music.

The cost per ticket is $22 which includes brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, located at 220 Grand Tradition Way. The entrance is at the corner of Mission and Grand Tradition Way near the Econo Lodge.

Free childcare will be provided for younger children with reservations. To make a reservation, call Ginny at (760) 723-3633 or Sheila at (760) 731-7025 or email [email protected] Sponsored by Stonecroft.