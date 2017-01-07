Writers Read launches 2017 author series with “An American Genocide”

FALLBROOK – Writers Read at Fallbrook Library launches its 2017 monthly author series with a presentation by UCLA history professor Benjamin Madley, author of “An American Genocide: The United States and the California Indian Catastrophe.” The reading is Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Madley’s deep research of California Indians under United States rule has produced the first full account of their government-sanctioned genocide. This history provides important context to recent successes in protecting Native sacred and culturally significant sites, such as the Gregory Canyon Landfill. The prospect of more such battles looms, and it is ever more important that communities understand the historical relationship between California’s Native Americans and the U.S. government.

The professor’s presentation will be followed by a Q&A with the audience. The evening concludes with book sales and signing, with An American Genocide available at a discounted price.

Fallbrook library is located at 124 S. Mission Rd., and the reading is held in the Community Room.

The second Writers Read of 2017 will feature Palomar College professor Rocco Versaci and his memoir, “That Hidden Road,” on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Kit-Bacon Gressitt at [email protected] or (760) 522-1064.