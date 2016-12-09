Writers Read presents Cold War-era novel, ‘A Place We Knew Well’

FALLBROOK – Writers Read at Fallbrook Library presents award-winning historical novelist Susan Carol McCarthy on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the community room. The author will be preceded by open mic for poetry and prose.

McCarthy is the author of three works of literary fiction, “A Place We Knew Well”, “Lay That Trumpet In Our Hands”, and “True Fires”, plus the nonfiction “Boomers 101: The Definitive Collection”. The author is recognized for her skillful blends of compelling historical events and highly believable characters drawn from her imagination.

McCarthy will be reading from and discussing her most recent novel, “A Place We Knew Well”, set in Florida during the 13-day 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. McCarthy tells the Cold-War era story through the intimate and frightening experiences of one family and their teenage daughter.

“A Place We Knew Well” will be available for sale and signing. Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission.

The next Writers Read will feature UCLA professor and historian of Native America Benjamin Madley on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Madley will read from and discuss his new book, “An American Genocide: The United States and the California Indian Catastrophe, 1846-1873”.

For more information, contact Kit-Bacon Gressitt at [email protected] or (760) 522-1064.