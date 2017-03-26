Art students recognized at awards ceremony

FALLBROOK – Two local art students, Mateya Mogilski and Maylin DeLeon, attended a reception and awards ceremony at the Rose Gallery at the Francis Parker School in San Diego on March 5.

Their artworks were juried into a highly competitive Youth Art Month Exhibit sponsored by the San Diego County branch of the California Art Education Association (SDCAEA), the Francis Parker School, and the San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE).

These two artists attend the Fallbrook School of the Arts and are instructed by Marilee Ragland.