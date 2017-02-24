Camera club members capture award-winning shots

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Camera Club had its annual End Of The Year Banquet on Jan. 16 at the Silver Gate Retirement Residence.

The dinner – with food provided by club member Christel Lakata – was well attended. Awards were presented after a slide show showcased all of the projected entries submitted by club members in 2016.

The Fallbrook Camera Club meets twice each month from February through November at the Silver Gate Retirement Residence. If anyone has questions about the club, they can contact club president Mike Reardon at (760) 451-6484.