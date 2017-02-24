Camera club members capture award-winning shots

By on No Comment

“Elephant Moms and Calves” is the First place winner in the Nature Wildlife category in the 2016 Fallbrook Camera Club Year End Awards which were presented Jan. 16. Lin Craft photo
“Elephant Moms and Calves” is the First place winner in the Nature Wildlife category in the 2016 Fallbrook Camera Club Year End Awards which were presented Jan. 16. Lin Craft photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Camera Club had its annual End Of  The Year Banquet on Jan. 16 at the Silver Gate Retirement Residence.

The dinner – with food provided by club member Christel Lakata – was well attended. Awards were presented after a slide show showcased all of the projected entries submitted by club members in 2016.

The Fallbrook Camera Club meets twice each month from February through November at the Silver Gate Retirement Residence. If anyone has questions about the club, they can contact club president Mike Reardon at (760) 451-6484.

Photo 6 - Rings of Color ceh

“Ring of Color” by Curt Hawkins

Photo 5- Norwegian Harbor Village CHL

“Norwegian Village” by Christel Lakata

Photo 4 -Mama and Her Baby - Carol Moon

“Mama and Her Baby” by Carol Moon


Photo 3 - First Snow, Peyto Lake, Canada llc

“Fresh Snow, Peyto Lake, Canada” by Lin Craft

Photo 2 - Pier Shot mdr

“Pier Shot” by Mike Reardon

Photo 1 - Antarctic Sunset llc

“Antarctic Sunset” by Lin Craft


Camera club members capture award-winning shots added by on
View all posts by Newsroom →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.