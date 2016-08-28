College of Adaptive Education offers Portrait Painting class

FALLBROOK – The College of Adaptive Education (CAE) will be offering Portrait Painting, for adults of all abilities, starting Wednesday, Sept. 7.

This course, taught by instructor Suzette Phillips, will teach students the basic foundations of acrylic painting, while helping each student to become comfortable with his or her own artistic abilities.

At least ten days prior to the first class, students need to mail to the instructor a clear photograph of the student’s desired portrait (head shot photograph). Students who have taken this class in the past will be offered a variation of the style of their portrait.