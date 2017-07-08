Competition showcases plein air art

FALLBROOK – Twenty-five plein air artists from all over San Diego County showed up at Myrtle Creek June 10 for the annual Fallbrook Art Association Plein Air Competition and Show.

The artists could be seen painting all day long, and several said it was hard to decide what to paint with so many options at this unique location.

At 3 p.m., the artists turned in their paintings to be judged by Joan Grine, Carlsbad artist and teacher. “It was very difficult having to choose from all the wonderful paintings,” said Grine.

Cash awards were presented for first, second and third places, and three honorable mention ribbons awarded.