Competition showcases plein air art

FALLBROOK – Twenty-five plein air artists from all over San Diego County showed up at Myrtle Creek June 10 for the annual Fallbrook Art Association Plein Air Competition and Show.
The artists could be seen painting all day long, and several said it was hard to decide what to paint with so many options at this unique location.
At 3 p.m., the artists turned in their paintings to be judged by Joan Grine, Carlsbad artist and teacher. “It was very difficult having to choose from all the wonderful paintings,” said Grine.
Cash awards were presented for first, second and third places, and three honorable mention ribbons awarded.
From left, artists Jan Carre, Pattie Fontaine and Shirley Calvert take a painting break during the Fallbrook Art Association Plein Air Competition and Show.
Colleen Veneri takes an interesting perspective of the wooden doors for her honorable mention award.
Elizabeth Addington’s painting depicts the statue in the pond, earning an honorable mention.
Irina Bender receives an honorable mention for her painting of the cafe umbrellas.
Joan Grine, left, awards third place to Sunny Hilliker for her painting of the fountain at Myrtle Creek.
Joan Grine, left, awards the second place prize to Pat Titus for her colorful painting.
Edward Juarez puts the finishing touches on his plein air painting.