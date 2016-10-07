Eight Fallbrook artists to be featured in Open Studios San Diego

SAN DIEGO – Visit the studios of eight Fallbrook artists Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16, to watch the making of art in progress when Jim Bates, Gabrielle Bitter, BJ Lane, Victoria and Daniel Marquez, Jorge ‘Pico’ Medrano, Danielle Nelisse and Julia S Rasor open their doors to the public.

Thirty-one San Diego County visual artists are participating in the Second Annual Open Studios San Diego event.

Open Studios tour visitors can enjoy and purchase art as diverse as collage, acrylic, oil and watercolor paintings, fiber art, jewelry, ceramic art, woodwork, glass art, sculpture and photography.