Fallbrook Art in Public Places presents new sculpture

FALLBROOK – Local residents may have seen sculptures and murals around Fallbrook and wonder how these works of art become public art. Fallbrook has a nonprofit group called Fallbrook Art in Public Places, a division of Fallbrook Arts. There are over 30 pieces of public art in Fallbrook to view, and residents can download a locater map from their website, www.FallbrookArtInPublicPlaces.org .

The newest art piece on loan is in front of the Fallbrook Art Center. The project is part of Fallbrook’s “art on loan” program where art pieces are rotated every 18 months. The newest sculpture is made up of three steel panels which sandwich art glass and reveal a palm frond design. It makes up a screen that is backlit at night.

The artist is Lea de Wit from Northern California. She spent 10 years in North County San Diego, frequently exhibiting at the Fallbrook Art Center. De Wit is a glassblower and has studied with some of the world’s most esteemed glass masters. Her talent is shown in her sculptures installed in public and private collections worldwide. Her clients include Kaiser Permanente, Aveda, Vista Civic Center and many others.