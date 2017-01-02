Fallbrook School of the Arts displays new public art installation

FALLBROOK – At the Fallbrook School of the Arts on Alvarado St., east of Main Ave, there is a new whimsical piece of public art called “Pinwheels,” a metal sculpture by artists Rick and Jaydon Randall.

This artwork is placed as part of a rotating art space sponsored by Fallbrook Art in Public Places. The new sculpture moves as the giant pinwheels catch a breeze.

The artists of the new pinwheel sculpture are an artist team from Vista and self-described as visionary artists.

Art in Public Places is a division of Fallbrook Arts Inc. a non profit 501(c)3 corporation. Their vision is to help Fallbrook become a widely known art destination by continuing the installation of public works of art created by local, regional and nationally known artists. The program is funded by donations and an annual fundraiser in March.