Guest artist Ishikawa to demonstrate pastel painting

FALLBROOK – The guest artist for the Fallbrook Art Association’s Jan. 21 meeting will be Mike Ishikawa, an architect by profession who in semi-retirement in 2009 discovered his love for pastel paintings. Ishikawa really enjoyed learning to apply pastels with its variety of vibrant colors to his landscape paintings.

Ishikawa paints around Palos Verdes, old fishing boats, the High Sierras, the desert, and night images of buildings. He paints quickly, giving his paintings a painterly quality to them.

“I love to paint landscapes,” said Ishikawa. “The painter can change the scene to maximize the impact of the painting.”

Ishikawa also likes to use bold bright colors, strong strokes and varied textures, to create a painting which expresses his non-photographic, artistic view of the image.

“I like to create paintings that, when a viewer looks at the painting, it stirs good memories and leaves a positive mood and image for the person,” said Ishikawa.

The Fallbrook Woman’s Club, located at 238 W. Mission Rd., is the association’s new meeting place. The club meets every third Saturday of the month with a new format – meeting starts at 9 a.m., critique session conducted by the guest artist at 9:30 a.m. (one piece per member), business meeting at 10:15 a.m., guest artist demonstration from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and then lunch followed by a workshop from 1 to 4 p.m.