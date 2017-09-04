Latino art exhibition displayed at the Fallbrook Library

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library is presenting a Latino art exhibition. The show opens Aug. 31 and continues through Nov. 3, displaying Mexican paintings and sculpture.

A reception for the artists to celebrate the Dia de los Muertos will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 27. The free event will feature music and food, as well as the opportunity to talk with the artists about their work.

In the Community Room, a wonderful exhibition entitled, “Paisanos” is on display. The show is part of an international cultural project which will travel in the United States and Europe, organized by Luis Alderete with the assistance of Fallbrook artist Daniel Marquez.

“Paisanos” proposes a dialogue between artists and viewers that will expose cultural diversity, technical and thematic freedom, artistic language and the creative individuality of each artist. It emphasizes that migrant creators bring with them their native cultures to create new channels for ideas, generating a multicultural dialogue.

The “Paisano” artists are Luis Alderete, Julio Angeles Labra, Jaqueline Barajas, Pablo Castanneda, Carlos Castrejoon, Francisco Chaavez Corrujedo, Carlos Coronado Ortega, Aída Corral, Manolo Escutia, Esther Gaamez, Fernando Garcia Rivas, Angela Gonzalez, Ruth Hernandez Ortiz, Rocio Hoffmann, Hector Juarez, Laura Lehman, Virinia Lizardi, Daniel Marquez, Franco Mendez Calvillo, Antonio Oceguera Figueroa, Francisco Postlethwaite, Griselda Rosas, Margarita Torres and the late Hugo Valdez.

On the Reading Patio are five new sculptures by Alfonso Arambula Robles. Arambula Robles creates a conversation for ecological conservation and the human spirit through his artistic expression using new and recycled elements. His work is recognized nationally and internationally and has been featured on the Discovery Channel and National Geographic.